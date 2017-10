TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Jun Azumi said he expects the Bank of Japan to continue acting appropriately after the central bank decided on Wednesday to keep monetary policy unchanged, a decision analysts saw as the central bank saving its firepower for later.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady after a two-day review, preferring to save its ammunition as Europe’s deepening debt crisis may warrant further action in the coming months to fend off damage to the fragile economy.