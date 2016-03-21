FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Revenue growth has offset low rates for Japanese banks -BOJ's Nakaso
March 21, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

Revenue growth has offset low rates for Japanese banks -BOJ's Nakaso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 21 (Reuters) - An improving economy and a strong capital position means Japanese banks have been able to cope with very low interest rates, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Monday.

“Japanese financial institutions have been able to remain sound because a reduction in margins thus far has been more than offset by revenue improvements against a backdrop of improving economic conditions,” Nakaso said in a speech in the Swedish capital Stockholm.

Reporting by Simon Johnson and Daniel Dickson; Editing by Mark Heinrich

