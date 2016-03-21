FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ's Nakaso says technically can cut rates more, unclear how much
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

BOJ's Nakaso says technically can cut rates more, unclear how much

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan can cut rates further after reducing its key rate to -0.1 percent in January, Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Monday.

“It is, I think ... technically possible to go farther into negative territory. I don’t know to what extent,” Nakaso in the Swedish capital Stockholm.

He said the Bank of Japan wanted to “monitor how this negative interest rate policy ... is going to work through the economy ... This is something we would like to watch for some time”.

Reporting by Simon Johnson and Daniel Dickson; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.