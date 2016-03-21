BOJ's Nakaso says technically can cut rates more, unclear how much

STOCKHOLM, March 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan can cut rates further after reducing its key rate to -0.1 percent in January, Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Monday.

“It is, I think ... technically possible to go farther into negative territory. I don’t know to what extent,” Nakaso in the Swedish capital Stockholm.

He said the Bank of Japan wanted to “monitor how this negative interest rate policy ... is going to work through the economy ... This is something we would like to watch for some time”.