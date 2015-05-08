FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bojangles shares jump 47 pct in debut
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 8, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

Bojangles shares jump 47 pct in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Bojangles Inc rose as much as 47 percent in its debut, valuing the chicken-and-biscuits restaurant chain at nearly $1 billion.

The company’s initial public offering raised about $147 million, with a majority of the proceeds going to its controlling shareholder, private equity firm Advent International Corp.

Advent’s stake in Bojangles fell to about 74 percent after the offering from nearly 95 percent.

The offering of 7.75 million shares was priced at the high end of the expected range of $18-$19 per share, which was increased from the initial $15-$17 range.

Bojangles’ shares were at $41.26 shortly after trading began on the Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.