BOK Financial to pay $1.6 mln to settle charges related to bond offerings -SEC

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Oklahoma-based BOK Financial Corporation has agreed to pay more than $1.6 million to settle charges that it concealed problems from investors in municipal bond offerings to purchase and renovate senior living facilities, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday.

The case involved the bank's overseeing of what turned out to be fraudulent bond offerings managed by Atlanta-based businessman Christopher F. Brogdon, who has been charged with fraud and ordered to repay $85 million to investors, the SEC said in a statement. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)