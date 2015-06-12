Trial set for Sept. in lawsuit over BOKF 'FastLoan' cash advances

(Reuters) - A trial has been set for Sept. 16 in a class action accusing regional bank BOKF of violating federal law by misleading customers about interest rates on so-called FastLoan cash advances that were allegedly payday loans under another name.

Filed in 2013 in a Colorado federal court, the lawsuit said that BOKF violated the U.S. Truth in Lending Act by not disclosing that effective annual rates of interest on the loans could top 1,800 percent. The lawsuit was brought by the law firms Stueve Siegel Hanson and Tycko & Zavareei.

