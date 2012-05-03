UPDATE 2-Boliden eyes expansion as metal prices lift profit

* Q1 op profit 1.5 bln SEK vs forecast 1.31 bln

* Prices of its main metals all rose in Q1 vs Q4

* Says investigating expansion of Aitik copper mine

* Says planning maintenance at two smelters in Q2 (Adds news on Aitik expansion, new exploration, share price)

STOCKHOLM, May 3 (Reuters) - Metals miner and producer Boliden is looking to expand its copper mining in the far north of Sweden, emboldened by robust metals prices, which helped it to a bigger than expected rise in first quarter profit.

Boliden, among the world’s 10 biggest zinc producers and a top copper producer in Europe, said on Thursday prices for the copper, zinc and lead it mines and smelts had all risen from the final months of last year.

The company, an operator of mines and smelters in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Ireland, said zinc prices were up 7 percent in dollar terms in the first quarter compared with the preceding quarter, while prices for copper had risen 12 percent.

Firmer metals prices left the company confident enough to consider expanding its Aitik mine, one of Sweden’s biggest copper mines, while also looking into another minerals deposit in the far north of the Nordic country.

Boliden has been expanding the Aitik mine since 2010 and it currently produces at an annual rate of 33 million tonnes of ore, nearing its 2014 target level of 36 million tonnes.

“The geological potential is substantial, our facility is very competitive, and we are therefore initiating a study to evaluate how we can take this further, initially to 45 million tonnes,” Boliden Chief Executive Lennart Evrell said.

It will also evaluate the potential for a later expansion up to 65 million tonnes of ore. It said it was also studying a new copper deposit, Laver, with exploration results indicating a mineralisation of 500-700 million tonnes.

“Laver is an early-stage discovery with a substantial potential. The mineral resource calculation is scheduled for the autumn of 2012, and approximately 7,000 meters additional drilling is required for this,” said Jan Mostrom, head of Boliden’s mining unit.

PRICE BOOST

Boosted by higher metal prices, Boliden’s first-quarter operating earnings rose to 1.5 billion crowns ($222 million) from 1.36 billion a year earlier, beating the average forecast of 1.31 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Boliden shares had risen 0.2 percent to 108.3 crowns by 0746 GMT, in line with gains in the broader market in Stockholm .

The company said planned maintenance at two of its smelters in the second quarter would weigh on earnings to the tune of about 130 million crowns.

Sales at Boliden, which mostly supplies customers in Europe, rose to 10.3 billion crowns in the first quarter from a year-earlier 10.2 billion, topping the 10.1 billion seen by analysts despite tepid market demand.

“Global demand for base metals fell slightly during the first quarter of the year in comparison with the previous quarter. Demand in the European metals market showed a similar development,” it said.

Boliden said its mined zinc production increased in comparison with the previous quarter, while copper and silver output from its mines fell in comparison with both the previous quarter and a year earlier.

Smelter output dipped slightly for copper from the final months of last year, but was up for other metals. Production for all metals was up from a year ago. ($1=6.7475 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Christopher Jungstedt; Editing by Will Waterman)