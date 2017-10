STOCKHOLM, May 3 (Reuters) - Metals miner and producer Boliden posted higher-than-expected first-quarter profits on Thursday underpinned by robust prices for its main metals, despite softening industrial activity, and higher production at its smelters.

Boliden reported first-quarter operating earnings of 1.50 billion Swedish crowns ($222.30 million) versus 1.31 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.36 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 6.7475 Swedish crowns)