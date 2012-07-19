Boliden Q2 profit lags forecast

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Metals miner and producer Boliden posted lower-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday as weaker metals prices hit the value of inventories and eclipsed a rise sales volumes in the period.

Boliden’s pretax earnings fell to 714 million Swedish crowns ($102.82 million) from 1.08 billion a year earlier to come in below the mean forecast of 923 million seen in a Reuters poll of eight analysts. ($1 = 6.9440 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johan Ahlander)