Bolivia to issue 10-year, $500 mln bond - IFR
#Market News
August 14, 2013 / 6:37 PM / 4 years ago

Bolivia to issue 10-year, $500 mln bond - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Bolivia will launch a 10-year, $500 million bond on Thursday, Thomson Reuters unit IFR reported.

The price is likely to be around 6.25 percent, IFR said, and the country has already received around $100 million of orders ahead of launch as it completes its roadshows on Wednesday via Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC.

Last October, Bolivia returned to global credit markets when it issued its first international debt - also $500 million of 10-year bonds - since the 1920s.

The successful issue was seen as a sign of returning confidence in one of South America’s poorest nations, while also reflecting investors’ hunt for higher emerging market yields.

