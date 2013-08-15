FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bolivia launches 10-year, $500 mln bond deal -IFR
August 15, 2013 / 3:36 PM / in 4 years

Bolivia launches 10-year, $500 mln bond deal -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Bolivia launched a $500 million 10-year bond expected to yield about 6.25 percent on Thursday, with pricing expected later in the day and settlement on Aug. 22, Thomson Reuters unit IFR reported.

The bond is rated Ba3/BB-/BB- by Moody‘s, S&P and Fitch respectively, IFR said. It will be governed by U.S. law.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC are managing the deal.

Last October, Bolivia returned to global credit markets with its first international bond issue - also $500 million of 10-year bonds - since the 1920s.

