FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coca growers ambush Bolivian security forces, take hostages
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 20, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

Coca growers ambush Bolivian security forces, take hostages

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LA PAZ, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Coca growers in Bolivia ambushed soldiers and police who were destroying illicit crops used to make cocaine, killing one and taking hostages, the government said on Sunday.

Security forces were using machetes to clear coca fields in the northern Apolo region of the country when they were attacked late Saturday night, the government said in a statement. One officer was shot in the chest and killed, 16 were injured and an unknown number taken hostage, according to the statement.

“The government has instructed the police to quickly deploy reinforcements to the scene,” it said.

Coca cultivation in Bolivia, the world’s third-biggest cocaine producer after Peru and Colombia, fell for the second consecutive year in 2012 as the government stepped up eradication efforts, according to an annual survey compiled by the United Nations and the Bolivian government.

Cultivation of coca bushes in Bolivia fell by around 7 percent to roughly 25,300 hectares, following a 12 percent drop in 2011, according to the survey released in August.

Bolivians have chewed raw coca leaves for centuries as a mild stimulant that reduces hunger and altitude sickness. Coca is not illegal in Bolivia, but the government aims to eradicate excess crops that could be diverted to illicit markets. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Stacey Joyce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.