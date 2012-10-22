Bolivia 10-year bond seen pricing at yield of about 5 percent

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Bolivia is set to price a $500 million 10-year sovereign bond issue on Monday at a yield of around 5 percent, Thomson Reuters news service IFR reported.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers of the deal, it said.

The issue marks the first international bond sale for Bolivia in roughly 90 years. [ID:nL3E8LF5HD}

While still the poorest country in South America, Bolivia’s economy has expanded an average of 4.7 percent over the last seven years. The country relies heavily on natural gas and mining exports.