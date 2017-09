LA PAZ, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Bolivia’s economy will likely grow 5.7 percent in 2014, down from 6.5 percent in 2013, Economy and Finance Minister Luis Arce said at a press conference in La Paz on Monday.

Inflation in the Andean nation will likely slow to 5.5 percent in 2014 from 7.5 percent in 2013, he said.