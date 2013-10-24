FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bolivia's economy forecast to grow above 6 pct this year- minister
October 24, 2013 / 5:03 PM / 4 years ago

Bolivia's economy forecast to grow above 6 pct this year- minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA PAZ, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bolivia’s economic growth will exceed 6 percent this year, outpacing the government’s goal of a 5.5 percent expansion, the Andean nation’s economy minister said on Thursday.

The growth estimate is also higher than the International Monetary Fund’s most recent growth forecast of 5.4 percent for Bolivia in 2013.

The land-locked South American nation has posted one of the highest growth rates in the region this year thanks to rising consumer demand and an increase in natural gas exports to neighboring Argentina and Brazil.

“We’re going to grow above 6 percent this year, that’s already better than the goal we had of 5.5 percent. We’re a lot better,” Minister Luis Arce told reporters in La Paz.

