UPDATE 1-Bolivia minister says growth, inflation to cool in 2014
#Market News
November 11, 2013 / 7:10 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bolivia minister says growth, inflation to cool in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA PAZ, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Bolivia’s economic growth will likely slow to around 5.7 percent in 2014 amid slower inflation after growing at one of the fastest rates in Latin America in 2013, Economy and Finance Minister Luis Arce said on Monday.

The government expects growth for this year of 6.5 percent, thanks in part to high prices for natural gas sold to neighboring Argentina and Brazil and strong domestic demand.

“This year, the 6.5 percent has been exceptional, a year supported by petroleum, construction, manufacturing and agriculture,” Arce said at a press conference in La Paz.

Strong growth, however, has pressured inflation, which reached 7.5 percent in the 12 months through October, the highest level in almost two years and well above the government’s 4.8 percent target.

Inflation will likely slow to 5.5 percent in 2014 from 7.5 percent in 2013, as economic growth cools, Arce said.

