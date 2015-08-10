FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bolivia's economy grew 4.6 pct in first half of 2015, govt says
August 10, 2015 / 6:55 PM / 2 years ago

Bolivia's economy grew 4.6 pct in first half of 2015, govt says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bolivia’s economy grew 4.6 percent in the first half of 2015 compared with the same period last year and will likely pick up steam in the second half, putting it on track for full-year growth of 5 percent, Economy Minister Luis Arce said on Monday.

Since the election of President Evo Morales in 2006, the South American country’s economy has expanded more than 5 percent a year on average, one of the highest rates in the region.

“The second half of the year has always been the most dynamic for various reasons, so we will grow more,” said Arce, reaffirming the government’s full-year target of 5 percent expansion.

Arce is widely viewed as the architect of Morales’ brand of “indigenous socialism” that has vastly expanded the role of the state in an economy driven by natural gas and mineral exports.

Bolivia, however, remains one of the region’s poorest nations. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Sarah Marsh)

