January 7, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Bolivia says 2015 inflation was a lower-than-expected 2.95 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA PAZ, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Bolivia inflation was a lower-than-targeted 2.95 percent last year, its lowest level since 2010, the government’s INE National Statistics Institute said late on Wednesday.

The government’s forecast for inflation last year had been 5.5 percent. For December alone, inflation was 0.17 percent, down from 0.5 percent in November.

This year Bolivia expects consumer prices will rise by 5.3 percent. The government forecasts that the economy will grow by 5 percent in 2016, which would be unchanged from the growth estimate for last year.

Since the first election of President Evo Morales in 2006, the South American country’s economy has expanded more than 5 percent a year on average, one of the highest rates in the region. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Editing by Gabriel Burin and Lisa Von Ahn)

