a year ago
June 4, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Bolivia's monthly inflation jumps to 1.22 percent in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA PAZ, June 4 (Reuters) - Inflation in Bolivia accelerated to 1.22 percent in May from the previous month, due to increased prices for food, beverages, housing and basic services, state statistics agency INE said on Saturday.

In April, the government said inflation was 0.39 percent, while in May of 2015 it was 0.37 percent.

"Accumulated variation (from January) to May came to 2.77 percent and variation in 12 months came to 5.02 percent," the INE report said.

The official forecast for annual 2016 inflation in Bolivia is 5.3 percent, with economic growth forecast at 5.01 percent.

The South American country registered inflation of 2.95 percent in 2015, its lowest level since 2010, due to tight state control over internal supply and exports of foodstuffs. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Editing by Leslie Adler; Writing by Gram Slattery)

