Bolivia says August inflation 0.13 pct, 12-month rate at 3.49 pct

LA PAZ, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Bolivian inflation was 0.13 percent in August, bringing the country's 12-month rate to 3.49 percent, the government's National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Monday.

"Prices are relatively stable," INE chief Fernando Pereira told reporters.

In the first eight months of 2016, consumer prices in Bolivia have risen 2.44 percent, according to official data. For full-year 2016, Bolivia expects an inflation rate of 5.3 percent. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)