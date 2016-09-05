FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bolivia says August inflation 0.13 pct, 12-month rate at 3.49 pct
September 5, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

Bolivia says August inflation 0.13 pct, 12-month rate at 3.49 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA PAZ, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Bolivian inflation was 0.13 percent in August, bringing the country's 12-month rate to 3.49 percent, the government's National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Monday.

"Prices are relatively stable," INE chief Fernando Pereira told reporters.

In the first eight months of 2016, consumer prices in Bolivia have risen 2.44 percent, according to official data. For full-year 2016, Bolivia expects an inflation rate of 5.3 percent. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

