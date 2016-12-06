Bolivia November inflation 0.42 pct, 12-month rate 3.88 pct

LA PAZ, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bolivian inflation was 0.42 percent in November, up from 0.37 percent in October, the government's National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Tuesday.

Prices of food, particularly potatoes and tomatoes, as well as housing and basic services, drove the rise, INE said in a report.

In the first 11 months of 2016, consumer prices in Bolivia rose 3.70 percent, according to the data.

Inflation in the 12-month period through November was 3.88 percent. For full-year 2016, Bolivia expects inflation of 5.3 percent.