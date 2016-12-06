FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Bolivia November inflation 0.42 pct, 12-month rate 3.88 pct
December 6, 2016

Bolivia November inflation 0.42 pct, 12-month rate 3.88 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA PAZ, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bolivian inflation was 0.42 percent in November, up from 0.37 percent in October, the government's National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Tuesday.

Prices of food, particularly potatoes and tomatoes, as well as housing and basic services, drove the rise, INE said in a report.

In the first 11 months of 2016, consumer prices in Bolivia rose 3.70 percent, according to the data.

Inflation in the 12-month period through November was 3.88 percent. For full-year 2016, Bolivia expects inflation of 5.3 percent.

Reporting by Daniel Ramos, Writing by Caroline Stauffer, Editing by W Simon

