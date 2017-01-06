Bolivia says 2016 inflation was 4 pct, up from 2.95 pct in 2015

LA PAZ, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Bolivia's inflation rate for full-year 2016 was 4 percent, the official National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday, well under the government's 5.3 percent target but higher than the 2.95 percent rise in consumer prices in 2015.

The economy ministry estimated inflation will be 5 percent in 2017, with economic growth of 4.8 percent.

In December alone inflation was 0.29 percent, the INE said.

It reported November inflation of 0.42 percent, up from 0.37 percent in October.