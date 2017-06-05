Bolivia says consumer prices fell 0.02 pct in May

LA PAZ, June 5 (Reuters) - Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.02 percent in May, bringing the country’s inflation rate to 0.05 percent for the first five months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Monday.

The fall in May was due principally to a decrease in the price of food and nonalcoholic beverages, the institute said.

Bolivia had an inflation rate of 4 percent in full-year 2016. The official target for 2017 is 5.03 percent. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Luc Cohen; editing by Diane Craft)