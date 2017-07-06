LA PAZ, July 6 Bolivian consumer prices rose 0.09 percent in June, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.14 percent for the first half of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Thursday.

The rise in June was due principally to an increase in the price of certain food products like tomatoes and chicken, the institute said.

Bolivia had an inflation rate of 4 percent in full-year 2016. The official projection for 2017 is 5.03 percent. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Luc Cohen)