BRIEF-Newell brands says Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders enters into settlement agreement
* Newell Brands - on July 5, 2017, Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders entered into settlement agreement - sec filing
LA PAZ, July 6 Bolivian consumer prices rose 0.09 percent in June, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.14 percent for the first half of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Thursday.
The rise in June was due principally to an increase in the price of certain food products like tomatoes and chicken, the institute said.
Bolivia had an inflation rate of 4 percent in full-year 2016. The official projection for 2017 is 5.03 percent. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Luc Cohen)
* Newell Brands - on July 5, 2017, Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders entered into settlement agreement - sec filing
HONG KONG, July 6 Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA) less than two weeks before the Hong Kong lender defends itself in court against a lawsuit brought by the U.S. hedge fund.