Bolivia October inflation 0.37 pct, 12-month rate 3.5 pct

LA PAZ, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Bolivian inflation was 0.37 percent in October, bringing the country's 12-month rate to 3.50 percent, the government's National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Saturday.

Prices of food, particularly potatoes and chicken, drove the rise, INE said in a report.

In the first ten months of 2016, consumer prices in Bolivia rose 3.27 percent, according to the official data. For full-year 2016, Bolivia expects inflation of 5.3 percent.