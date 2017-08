LA PAZ, March 3 (Reuters) - Bolivian consumer prices rose 0.38 percent in February, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday, marking an increase in inflation from 0.10 percent in January.

Rising food and beverage prices led February's increase.

The South American natural gas exporting nation expects inflation of 5.03 percent this year, up from 4 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Editing by Sandra Maler)