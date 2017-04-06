Bolivia says March inflation nearly flat at 0.01 pct

LA PAZ, April 6 (Reuters) - Bolivian inflation was 0.01 percent in March, the government's National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday, citing a slight increase in food and education prices.

The March data brought first-quarter inflation to 0.48 percent, INE said in a statement. Inflation for the 12 months through March was 3.34 percent.

Consumer prices in Bolivia rose 4 percent in full-year 2016. Its target for 2017 is 5.03 percent. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)