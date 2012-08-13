FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Engineering wins $843 mln Bolivian construction contract
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

Samsung Engineering wins $843 mln Bolivian construction contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA PAZ, Aug 13 (Reuters) - South Korean company Samsung Engineering Co Ltd has won an $843 million contract to build a chemical plant in Cochabamba, Bolivia, the South American country’s government said over the weekend.

The ammonia and urea plant will be operated by the Bolivian government, according to a contract to be signed next month. Construction of the plant is scheduled to be concluded in 2015.

The facility will be built to produce 650,000 tonnes of ammonia per year and 725,000 tonnes of urea, which is used to make fertilizer and a slew of other products.

Bolivia’s state energy company YPFB said the bid for the job put in by Samsung was under that offered by Spanish company Duro Felguera SA.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.