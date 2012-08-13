Samsung Engineering wins $843 mln Bolivian construction contract

LA PAZ, Aug 13 (Reuters) - South Korean company Samsung Engineering Co Ltd has won an $843 million contract to build a chemical plant in Cochabamba, Bolivia, the South American country’s government said over the weekend.

The ammonia and urea plant will be operated by the Bolivian government, according to a contract to be signed next month. Construction of the plant is scheduled to be concluded in 2015.

The facility will be built to produce 650,000 tonnes of ammonia per year and 725,000 tonnes of urea, which is used to make fertilizer and a slew of other products.

Bolivia’s state energy company YPFB said the bid for the job put in by Samsung was under that offered by Spanish company Duro Felguera SA.