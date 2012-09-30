Bolivia's No. 2 tin mine to reopen after month-long labor dispute

* Colquiri mine to reopen Tuesday or Wednesday

* Mine’s 2012 tin concentrates output was seen at 3,000 tonnes

LA PAZ, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Bolivia’s second-largest tin mine will reopen on Tuesday or Wednesday after rival workers solved a dispute that had shut the deposit for a month, the government said on Sunday.

The reopening of Colquiri hinges on the government issuing a decree that ratifies an agreement signed by the feuding miners late on Saturday, which clarifies what parts of the mine the different worker groups can exploit.

Bolivia’s leftist government took over operations at the mine in June after weeks of violent protests. The Colquiri takeover drew an angry response from its former owner, global commodities trader Glencore.

“The supreme decree agreed upon in the deal will be approved in a matter of hours, probably by Monday at the latest,” government minister Carlos Romero told reporters. “Then the mine’s operation should normalize without delay,” he added.

State mining company Comibol, which has been running the deposit since it was returned to state control, has said the conflict between public sector miners and independent miners could end up affecting production at the Vinto smelter.

Colquiri’s unionized mine workers had accused the independent miners of violating the terms of the state takeover, which was agreed by both sides, and called for them to be barred from the site.

Vinto buys almost all its tin concentrate from Colquiri, where zinc is also mined.

Official figures quantifying the loss to production were not immediately available. Comibol president Hector Cordova previously told Reuters the stoppage was resulting in a loss of more than $250,000 per day.

Miners, who were at odds over who has the right to exploit the richest part of the mine’s resources, have blocked highways and staged protests since Sept. 1, paralyzing Colquiri operations.

Under the decree that rescinded Glencore’s contract, an independent cooperative that had mined one area of the site was allowed to continue working there.

Cordova said Colquiri should produce about 3,000 tonnes of tin concentrates this year, representing about 15 percent of estimated national output of some 21,000 tonnes. Most of the rest of Bolivia’s tin is produced at the state-run Huanuni mine.

Mining is Bolivia’s second-biggest foreign currency earner after natural gas. Silver is its largest metals export, followed by zinc and tin.