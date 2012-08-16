FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bollore sells additional Aegis stake to Dentsu
August 16, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - France’s Bollore group said on Thursday it had sold an additional 5 percent stake in British marketing group Aegis to Dentsu for about 178 million euros, part of a broader agreement struck in July with the Japanese ad giant.

In July, Bollore had sold 15 percent of its Aegis stake to Dentsu for about 535 million euros ($661.42 million) as part of Dentsu’s acquisition of the British firm. Bollore’s remaining 6.4 percent of Aegis will also be sold to Dentsu, the French company added. ($1 = 0.8089 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Christian Plumb)

