Bollore sells additional Aegis stake to Dentsu

PARIS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - France’s Bollore group said on Thursday it had sold an additional 5 percent stake in British marketing group Aegis to Dentsu for about 178 million euros, part of a broader agreement struck in July with the Japanese ad giant.

In July, Bollore had sold 15 percent of its Aegis stake to Dentsu for about 535 million euros ($661.42 million) as part of Dentsu’s acquisition of the British firm. Bollore’s remaining 6.4 percent of Aegis will also be sold to Dentsu, the French company added. ($1 = 0.8089 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Christian Plumb)