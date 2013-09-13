FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bollore to list 10 pct of its car battery unit on Oct 30
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 13, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

Bollore to list 10 pct of its car battery unit on Oct 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - France’s Bollore group plans to list 10 percent of its electric car battery unit on Oct 30 to speed up its growth, its CEO Vincent Bollore told Reuters on Friday.

“It’s a very competitive industry worldwide, and between a little-known company and an internationally-listed company, there’s a significant edge,” Bollore said on the sidelines of a news conference detailing the prospects of the unit, Blue Solutions.

Bollore said the unit’s listing would not result in the issuing of new shares.

The listing of a larger stake would not occur before “a while” and it was too early to discuss an IPO price range, he added.

Blue Solutions, in which the Bollore group intends to keep a majority stake, currently has revenue of less than 40 million euros ($53 million), but aims for 1.5 billion euros by 2022 with operating profit of 400 million, Bollore said.

$1 = 0.7514 euros Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Natalie Huet, Editing Domique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.