EIB lends Bollore 75 mln euros for electric car service

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) has awarded Bollore 75 million euros ($97 million) to fund the expansion of its Paris electric car hire scheme, AutoLib, the company said on Friday.

The AutoLib funding follows an initial 130 million euro loan the EIB granted Bollore, the investment and industrial holding group of French billionaire Vincent Bollore, in January 2011. That loan was largely to fund investments in electricity storage.

Separately, Vincent Bollore told daily Les Echos in an interview on Friday that he planned to list shares of his holding company’s electric car and batteries business next year. ($1 = 0.7726 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Goodman)