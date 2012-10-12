FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EIB lends Bollore 75 mln euros for electric car service
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 12, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

EIB lends Bollore 75 mln euros for electric car service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) has awarded Bollore 75 million euros ($97 million) to fund the expansion of its Paris electric car hire scheme, AutoLib, the company said on Friday.

The AutoLib funding follows an initial 130 million euro loan the EIB granted Bollore, the investment and industrial holding group of French billionaire Vincent Bollore, in January 2011. That loan was largely to fund investments in electricity storage.

Separately, Vincent Bollore told daily Les Echos in an interview on Friday that he planned to list shares of his holding company’s electric car and batteries business next year. ($1 = 0.7726 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.