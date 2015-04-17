Vivendi's Bollore urges shareholders to back double vote rights

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore urged shareholders to back double voting rights at the French media group, arguing this would help it compete with powerful, rich rivals from Google to Facebook as it seeks to rebuild itself into a media powerhouse.

“Many observers have said double voting rights would be in my interest, but that’s not the case,” he told the company’s annual general meeting on Friday.

”They are in the interest of all holders. The period of two years is very reasonable. If shareholders want to have a voice on our strategy then all they have to do is keep the shares for two years.

“Our foreign friends like to give us lessons on good governance but many international companies have enhanced voting rights. Just look at Google or Facebook, where founders have a strong hold on groups and therefore can move very quickly.”

Bollore also told shareholders that Vivendi had to be realistic about its acquisition ambitions since sellers would not let go of media assets at cut rate prices. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)