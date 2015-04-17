FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi's Bollore urges shareholders to back double vote rights
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
April 17, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Vivendi's Bollore urges shareholders to back double vote rights

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore urged shareholders to back double voting rights at the French media group, arguing this would help it compete with powerful, rich rivals from Google to Facebook as it seeks to rebuild itself into a media powerhouse.

“Many observers have said double voting rights would be in my interest, but that’s not the case,” he told the company’s annual general meeting on Friday.

”They are in the interest of all holders. The period of two years is very reasonable. If shareholders want to have a voice on our strategy then all they have to do is keep the shares for two years.

“Our foreign friends like to give us lessons on good governance but many international companies have enhanced voting rights. Just look at Google or Facebook, where founders have a strong hold on groups and therefore can move very quickly.”

Bollore also told shareholders that Vivendi had to be realistic about its acquisition ambitions since sellers would not let go of media assets at cut rate prices. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.