Bollore raises Vivendi stake to 8.15 pct

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - Bollore Group said it bought 40.5 million additional shares in Vivendi for 852 million euros ($952 million), taking its stake in the media group to 8.15 percent from 5.15 percent and reinforcing its position as top shareholder.

Bollore, which is controlled by the family of Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore, said it paid 21 euros a share.

Vivendi shares lost 4.9 percent on Monday after the company said it would sell its remaining stake in telecom group Numericable-SFR to tycoon Patrick Drahi at a discounted price. The stock closed at 20.74 euros, having risen 5.3 percent to 21.815 euros in the previous two weeks.

Bollore said in a statement that the investment demonstrated its confidence in Vivendi's growth capacity. ($1 = 0.8948 euros)