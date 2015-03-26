UPDATE 1-Bollore lifts Vivendi stake above 10 percent

(adds background)

PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - Vincent Bollore’s holding company Bollore said on Thursday it had raised its stake in the French media group Vivendi beyond 10 percent.

The veteran corporate raider is also the chairman of Vivendi, which runs businesses ranging from music and video games to telecoms and television, but faces a serious challenge to his authority there.

A hedge fund is campaigning to extract more cash for minority investors from Vivendi’s coffers, swelled in recent times by multi-billion dollar divestments.

Bollore SA, which is 65 percent-owned by the eponymous tycoon, said in a statement that it had bought 27.7 million Vivendi shares at 22.85 euros a share for 632 million euros ($690 million), lifting its Vivendi holding to 10.20 percent from 8.15 percent.

Earlier on Thursday, Bollore said it had raised 601 million euros by selling a 22.5 percent stake in the French media group Havas at 6.40 euros per share, cutting its holding to around 60 percent. ($1 = 0.9157 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Andrew Callus and Kevin Liffey)