Bollore CEO aims to raise Vivendi stake to 5 pct

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French investment and industrial holding group Bollore plans to raise its stake in Vivendi to 5 percent, Chief Executive Vincent Bollore told Reuters on Thursday without giving a timeline.

Earlier on Thursday, Bollore said its stake in the media conglomerate had risen to 4.41 percent following the disposal of the Direct 8 and Direct Star television chains to Vivendi.

Asked whether he would take up a seat on Vivendi’s board, Bollore said it would be up to Vivendi to make such a proposal. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Blandine Henault; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)