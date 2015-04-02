FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2015 / 6:43 AM / 2 years ago

Bollore raises Vivendi stake to 12.01 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - Billionaire businessman Vincent Bollore’s holding company Bollore has raised its stake in French media group Vivendi further to 12.01 percent, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Vincent Bollore is chairman and top shareholder at Vivendi, which is currently facing pressure from activist U.S. hedge fund P. Schoenfeld Asset Management (PSAM) to increase payouts to shareholders and clarify its strategy.

Bollore said it had bought 24.6 million additional shares at 23.08 euros each, for a total amount of 568 million euros ($614 million). It now holds 162 million shares worth 3.8 billion euros. Bollore previously held 10.2 percent of Vivendi.

Shares in Vivendi closed on Wednesday at 23.50 euros. ($1 = 0.9246 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
