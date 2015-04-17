FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi Chairman Bollore wins double voting rights battle
April 17, 2015 / 11:26 AM / in 2 years

Vivendi Chairman Bollore wins double voting rights battle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - Vivendi Chairman and main shareholder Vincent Bollore won the right to exercise double voting rights at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting on Friday as rebel shareholders failed to win enough votes for their resolution to maintain a one-share-one-vote structure.

According to the official result, 50.05 percent of shareholders voted in favour of the rebel resolution. A two-thirds majority would have been needed to succeed. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Leila Abboud; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)

