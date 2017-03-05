FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Filmmaker Karan Johar becomes father to twins
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Insight
March 5, 2017 / 6:45 AM / 6 months ago

Filmmaker Karan Johar becomes father to twins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Director Karan Johar attends a news conference to promote his movie "My Name is Khan" at the 60th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2010.Tobias Schwarz/Files

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar said on Sunday that he has become a parent to twins via a surrogate.

The 44-year-old, one of Bollywood’s most influential personalities, said the twins – a girl and a boy named Roohi and Yash - were born “with the help of the marvels of medical science.”

A report in the Times of India newspaper said they were born on February 7 in a Mumbai hospital.

“This was an emotional yet well thought out decision which I have taken after considering all the responsibilities and duties that come with being a parent,” Johar said in a statement.

Johar is a bachelor and has on many occasions come close to publicly saying that he is gay, but never admitted it because homosexual sex is outlawed in India.

“Everybody knows what my sexual orientation is. I don't need to scream it out. If I need to spell it out, I won't only because I live in a country where I could possibly be jailed for saying this,” he is quoted as saying in his recently-released biography, “An Unsuitable Boy”.

Other Bollywood stars who have children via surrogacy include Shah Rukh Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.

About the Author

Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar

The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.