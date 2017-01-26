FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Brazil's BM&FBovespa buys 8.59 pct in Lima exchange for 49 mln reais
January 26, 2017 / 4:48 PM / 7 months ago

Brazil's BM&FBovespa buys 8.59 pct in Lima exchange for 49 mln reais

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, has agreed to buy 8.59 percent of Peruvian peer Bolsa de Valores de Lima SA for about 49 million reais ($15 million), the latest effort to increase ties with regional exchanges.

In a Thursday securities filing, BM&FBovespa said Roberto Augusto Belchior da Silva, its head of Latin American business, will be appointed to Bolsa de Lima's board. Currently BM&FBovespa has 10.4 percent of Chile's Bolsa de Comerciod e Santiago SA, 9.9 percent of Colombia's financial bourse BVC SA and 4.1 percent of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB .

$1 = 3.1866 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

