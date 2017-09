April 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles ;

* Says Q1 net profit 47 million euros ($52.13 million), up 11.5 percent

* Says Q1 Ebitda 66.3 million euros, up 8.9 percent Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)