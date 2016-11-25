"Billy Budd" opera premieres on Russia's Bolshoi stage

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - British composer Benjamin Britten's opera "Billy Budd" comes to Russia's Bolshoi Theatre in a new production based on the novel by Herman Melville.

The opera about a naive seaman in the British Navy has been co-produced with the English National Opera and Deutsche Oper Berlin and premieres in Moscow on Friday.

"(Melville's novel) has a historical story. It takes place on a British naval ship of war in the 18th century...and that's how the opera was originally presented, with historical costumes, the white wigs," stage director David Alden told reporters.

"But I have cut all that away, because I think that the story that Benjamin Britten was really telling is timeless."

The Bolshoi Theatre will host several performances of the opera until Dec. 1. (Reporting By Mikhail Antonov, Nikolay Isaev; additional reporting by Parniyan Zemaryalai)