FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
"Billy Budd" opera premieres on Russia's Bolshoi stage
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 25, 2016 / 1:41 PM / 9 months ago

"Billy Budd" opera premieres on Russia's Bolshoi stage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - British composer Benjamin Britten's opera "Billy Budd" comes to Russia's Bolshoi Theatre in a new production based on the novel by Herman Melville.

The opera about a naive seaman in the British Navy has been co-produced with the English National Opera and Deutsche Oper Berlin and premieres in Moscow on Friday.

"(Melville's novel) has a historical story. It takes place on a British naval ship of war in the 18th century...and that's how the opera was originally presented, with historical costumes, the white wigs," stage director David Alden told reporters.

"But I have cut all that away, because I think that the story that Benjamin Britten was really telling is timeless."

The Bolshoi Theatre will host several performances of the opera until Dec. 1. (Reporting By Mikhail Antonov, Nikolay Isaev; additional reporting by Parniyan Zemaryalai)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.