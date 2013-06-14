FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier lifts 20-year forecast for commercial aircraft sector
June 14, 2013 / 5:47 PM / 4 years ago

Bombardier lifts 20-year forecast for commercial aircraft sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc boosted its forecast for total sales in the global aerospace market by 2.5 percent from last year’s forecast.

The company said it also expects total industry sales to shrink slightly over the next 20 years in the smallest commercial aircraft segment that it serves.

Bombardier said it expects global commercial aircraft sales to total more than $646 billion over the next 20 years, up from its prior forecast of $630 billion.

In the smallest segment, aircraft with 20 to 59 seats, it lowered its forecast to 250 deliveries industry-wide over the next two decades from its previous forecast of 300 deliveries. It predicted 5,650 deliveries for 60- to 99-seat segment, which is 50 more than it forecast last year.

Expectations on the lucrative 100- to 149-seat market remained unchanged at 6,900 deliveries over the next 20 years. Bombardier plans to target this segment with its new CSeries commercial jets.

