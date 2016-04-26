FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CPPIB supports call for greater transparency at Bombardier
April 26, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

CPPIB supports call for greater transparency at Bombardier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 26 (Reuters) - jCanada’s biggest public pension fund has come out in support of a shareholder proposal calling for greater transparency at plane and train maker Bombardier Inc, despite the company’s management rejecting the proposal.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on Tuesday also expressed concerns with the Quebec-based company’s executive compensation structure and related moves to amend its deferred share unit and stock option plan. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

