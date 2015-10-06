Airbus says no longer in discussions with Bombardier

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus Group said on Tuesday it had halted talks with Bombardier after exploring opportunities with the Canadian manufacturer.

“Airbus Group SE confirms that it has been exploring business opportunities with Canada-based Bombardier Inc and that such discussions are no longer being pursued,” Airbus Group said in a statement.

Reuters reported earlier that Bombardier had approached Airbus about selling it a majority stake in the Canadian company’s troubled CSeries jet.