Bombardier says no longer in talks with Airbus
#Market News
October 6, 2015 / 11:20 PM / 2 years ago

Bombardier says no longer in talks with Airbus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s Bombardier Inc on Tuesday said it had held talks with European planemaker Airbus about “certain business opportunities,” but those discussions were no longer under way.

The statement followed a similar announcement by Airbus, and news reported earlier by Reuters that Bombardier had approached Airbus about selling it a majority stake in the company’s CSeries jet.

Bombardier said it would continue to “explore initiatives, such as a potential participation in industry consolidation,” but gave no further details. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bill Rigby)

