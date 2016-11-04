Bombardier Global 7000 business jet begins test flight- source

TORONTO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc's new Global 7000 started its first test flight over Toronto on Friday, according to a source familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the company has not yet made the news public.

The test flight is a milestone for the long-range business jet, which is considered key to the growth of the company's corporate plane division. The new luxury jet is scheduled to enter service in 2018 after being delayed for two years. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)