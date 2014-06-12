FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombardier's Challenger 350 jet gets Canadian certification
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Bombardier's Challenger 350 jet gets Canadian certification

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc said its Challenger 350 business jet received certification from Canada’s transport department.

Bombardier said it expected certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration soon.

The Canadian plane maker said in December that it had received an order for 10 Challenger 350 business jets from an undisclosed customer in a deal worth about $259 million.

The company also has an order from Swiss charter operator VistaJets for 20 Challenger 350 jets with options for 20 more - worth a combined $1.04 billion. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.