Bombardier's Challenger 350 jet gets Canadian certification

June 12 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc said its Challenger 350 business jet received certification from Canada’s transport department.

Bombardier said it expected certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration soon.

The Canadian plane maker said in December that it had received an order for 10 Challenger 350 business jets from an undisclosed customer in a deal worth about $259 million.

The company also has an order from Swiss charter operator VistaJets for 20 Challenger 350 jets with options for 20 more - worth a combined $1.04 billion. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)