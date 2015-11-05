Canada minister to discuss Bombardier aid issue with officials

OTTAWA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s newly appointed Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said on Thursday that the topic of possible government aid to Bombardier will be discussed by officials later in the day.

Asked about the potential for government subsidies for the company, Bains told reporters, “With respect to that, I‘m going to be speaking to my officials later on today.”

Speaking at the same press conference, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos said that the issue will be looked at “with attention” and that ministers responsible should be able to give a more precise answer shortly.

Duclos a minister from Quebec, where Bombardier is based. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)