FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada PM Trudeau says trade impact part of any Bombardier aid decision
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

Canada PM Trudeau says trade impact part of any Bombardier aid decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - When the Canadian government decides on whether to give aid to Bombardier Inc, it will take into account any possible trade challenge that might arise as a result, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

“We will ensure that any decision taken is in the best interests of Canadians based on a strong economic case, but concerns about international impacts I‘m sure will fold into any decision we take in a responsible manner,” the Liberal leader said when asked by a reporter about possible trade action. (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Randall Palmer, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.